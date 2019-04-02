|
|
MALETZ
IDA (nee Bailey)
On March 31, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond. Loving mom of Kathy Rock (Frank), Janet Voltz (Philip), David (Monica), Raymond (Carolyn) and Gale Maloney (John). Mom-Mom of 12 and great grandmom of 2. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday 9:30 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Christopher Church at the address listed above.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019