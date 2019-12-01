Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
On Nov. 22, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 95. Wife of the late Harry F. Varrone, devoted mother of Emil G. (Faith) and Harry J. Varrone (Carol), grandmother of Nikolas, Joshua and Jeffrey, great grandmother of Toby and Lalla. Memorial Service Friday, Dec. 6, 12 Noon at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Visitation 10 - 12. Burial private. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

www.lownes.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
