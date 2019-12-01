|
|
VARRONE
IDA (nee Ludovici)
On Nov. 22, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 95. Wife of the late Harry F. Varrone, devoted mother of Emil G. (Faith) and Harry J. Varrone (Carol), grandmother of Nikolas, Joshua and Jeffrey, great grandmother of Toby and Lalla. Memorial Service Friday, Dec. 6, 12 Noon at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Visitation 10 - 12. Burial private. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019