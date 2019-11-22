|
|
SHUST
IHOR A.
Nov. 20, 2019. Retired Senior VP for Wells Fargo Bank. Beloved husband of the late Daria (nee Pushkar); father of Christine Fylypovych (Andrew), Tanya Shust-Temyncky and Dr. Mark Shust (Dr. Helene Kaiser); loving grandfather of Andrea, Alexander, Laryssa, Natalie (Danylo), Victoria and Markian, Jr. and great-grandfather of Dennis. Also survived by a brother, Nestor Shust. Viewing Sat. 11 A.M. Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St. Requiem Liturgy 12 Noon. Int. St. Mary's Cem., Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to support the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv. They may be sent to UCEF, 2247 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019