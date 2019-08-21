|
|
FICHER
ILDA
Age 91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Miguel Ficher. Loving mother of Dora Ficher (Heidi Schifferli), Claudia Beckerman (Mark) and Tamar Port (Joel). Also survived by her grandchildren, spouses and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, September 8th, at 12 Noon at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Ilda was very generous and supported many causes. If any-one wishes to donate in her name, please contact their favorite charity, or one of Ilda's, which includes ACLU
https://www.aclu.org/; and Philabundance
https://www.philabundance.org/; www.WestLaurelHill.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019