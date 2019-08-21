Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
ILDA FICHER

FICHER
ILDA


Age 91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Miguel Ficher. Loving mother of Dora Ficher (Heidi Schifferli), Claudia Beckerman (Mark) and Tamar Port (Joel). Also survived by her grandchildren, spouses and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, September 8th, at 12 Noon at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Ilda was very generous and supported many causes. If any-one wishes to donate in her name, please contact their favorite charity, or one of Ilda's, which includes ACLU
https://www.aclu.org/; and Philabundance

https://www.philabundance.org/; www.WestLaurelHill.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
