FREEDMAN
ILENE
July 18, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of 45 years of Rich Freedman. Mother of Brian (Melanie) Freedman, Josh Freedman and Amanda (Randy) Beaman. Grandmother of Brody, Emily, Avery and Grant. After retiring from a 37-year career as a teacher, Ilene devoted her time to her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 11:15 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park. Contributions may be made to The Cooper Foundation, www.foundation.cooperhealth.org
Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019