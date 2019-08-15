|
|
GREEN
INA G. (nee Levan)
August 14, 2019. Wife of the late Milton; mother of Steven Yale (Rabbi Claire) Green, grandmother of Jacob and Daniel. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Friday, 2 P.M. precisely, at Old York Road Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington PA 19001. Contributions in her memory may be made to Old York Road Temple Beth Am, or ORT America , 75 Maiden Lane, 10th Floor, New York NY 10038.
www.ortamerica.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019