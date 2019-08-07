|
|
INGERMAN
IRA
The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) are deeply saddened by the passing of Ira Ingerman. Actively involved in AABGU with his wife, Eileen, for more than 35 years, he most recently served as national treasurer until his death and as a member of Ben-Gurion University's board of governors. He was deeply involved in the local Philadelphia chapter, committed to building "an Oxford in the Negev," as envisioned by David Ben-Gurion. Members of the prestigious Ben-Gurion Society, Ira and Eileen co-funded the Ginsburg-Ingerman Overseas Student Program with life-long friends Arlene and Stanley Ginsburg, providing a unique study abroad program for American students. Ira also funded scholarships for Israeli students through an endow-ment fund established in 1986. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife and to the entire Ingerman family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
Toni Young, President
Connie and Sam Katz, Regional Chairs
Doug Seserman, CEO
Claire Winick, Regional Director
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019