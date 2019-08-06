|
INGERMAN
IRA M.
Age 81, of Boca Raton, FL and Philadelphia, passed away peacefully at his home in Philadelphia on August 4th, 2019, after a battle with cancer of the pancreas and lung.
A native of Philadelphia, Ira grew up in Wynnefield and attended Overbrook High School. He graduated from Temple University in 1959 with a degree in accounting and went on to practice as a CPA with Bernstein & Salkind until he formed a business partnership with Stanley Ginsburg in 1969. Through this relationship, Ira served as President of Arrow Display Company and Sparks as well as Magic Marker Corporation. Later in his career, he was involved in real estate development and management through their company, Equivest Develop-ment Inc. Although quite successful professionally, Ira's greatest accomplishment was as a husband, father and grandfather to his large and very close-knit family. Known to his 14 grandchildren as Poppop, he traveled between Boston, New York and Philadelphia frequently and hosted many gatherings so he could spend time with the people that meant the most to him.
Ira was a longtime supporter of Ben Gurion University of the Negev and served on the Board as Treasurer for the American Associates of Ben Gurion University and was a member of the Board of Governors of the university. He and his wife Eileen were benefactors of the Ginsburg-Ingerman Overseas Student Program (OSP) for the last 40 years with his partner Stanley Ginsburg and his wife. This immersive study abroad program brought students to Ben Gurion University of the Negev to deepen their knowledge and exposure to Israel and its people while studying a variety of challenging academic subjects. He also established a separate endow-ment for scholarships for Israeli students. Ira was also a major contributor to a number of other Jewish charities, namely Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia as well as a longtime supporter of other educational and health care related causes. His desire to give back will continue through the programs he has so generously established.
Ira is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eileen Ingerman (nee Gross), his children Randi Ingerman (husband Richard Cleveland), Cindy Ingerman Balick, Elliott Ingerman (wife Linda Ingerman), Gregory Stein (wife Brooke Stein) and Amy Wood (husband Travis Wood); his 14 grand-children, Michelle Cleveland, Matthew Balick (Nicole Goroshovsky), Bryan Cleveland, Jack Balick, Chase Balick, Max Ingerman, Jesse Ingerman, Jonah Stein, Remi Ingerman, Dylan Stein, Charlie Stein, Zachary Wood and Zoe Wood. Relatives and friends are invited to services Wednesday, Aug. 7, 12:00 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be directed to: AABGU, P.O. Box 1128, Jenkintown, PA 19046, Checks should be payable to AABGU and Ginsburg-Ingerman Overseas Student Program should be noted in the memo section.
Alternatively, donations can be called in to 215-884-4510.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019