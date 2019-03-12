|
MARGOLIS
IRENE A. (nee Appelstein)
March 10, 2019. Wife of the late Morris. Mother of Sheldon (late Janette) Margolis, Phyllis Margolis-Zayon and Andrea (James F.) Marzano. Grand-mother of Lance (Dana) Margolis, Brad and Jordan Zayon, Samantha and James C. Marzano. Great grandmother of Hannah and Julian. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 11:15 A.M. GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Sheldon Margolis. Contributions in her memory may be made to Paul's Run Benevolent Fund, 9896 Bustleton Ave., Phila., 19115.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019