GROSSO
IRENE (nee Goehler)
Age 98, of Media, formerly of Brewerytown and Glenolden, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Grosso; dear mother of Donna Pease (Russ) and Kevin Grosso (Sharon); loving grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 8, a sister, aunt and friend.
At age 10. she won a dance contest at Mastbaum Theater. As a young woman, Irene work-ed as a sales clerk and book-keeper at Kresge's. She was the President of the Varsity Sorority, which organized annual community dances and social activities. She was always interested in fashion and took pride in being well-dressed. She was especially fond of jewelry, nail polish and handbags. Red was her favorite color. Irene enjoyed movies, music, poems, eating out, cards, bingo, shop-ping and weeks with friends in Wildwood. She belonged to the Briarcliffe Seniors Club and took many trips and cruises with that group.
Irene excelled in keeping a clean and organized home and her rice pudding and roast beef were family favorites. Family mattered most to Irene. She loved her family dearly, with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren holding a very special place in her heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Monday, after 10 A.M., at THE CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by a Service at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hosp., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019