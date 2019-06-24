Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE JESIOLOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE (Polek) JESIOLOWSKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

IRENE (Polek) JESIOLOWSKI Notice
JESIOLOWSKI
IRENE (nee Polek)
June 21 ,2019. Wife of the late Jack Jesiolowski; mother of Patricia Weissman (Bill), Carole Jesiolowski (Judy), Jack Jesiolowski (Diana) and the late Michael Jesiolowski; grand-mother of Kristin, Vanessa, Jessica; great-grandmother of Aidan. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass St. Josaphats Church, 124 Cotton St. Interment West-minster Cem. Donations to Compassus Hospice, Ft. Washington, PA.
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now