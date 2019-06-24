|
|
JESIOLOWSKI
IRENE (nee Polek)
June 21 ,2019. Wife of the late Jack Jesiolowski; mother of Patricia Weissman (Bill), Carole Jesiolowski (Judy), Jack Jesiolowski (Diana) and the late Michael Jesiolowski; grand-mother of Kristin, Vanessa, Jessica; great-grandmother of Aidan. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass St. Josaphats Church, 124 Cotton St. Interment West-minster Cem. Donations to Compassus Hospice, Ft. Washington, PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019