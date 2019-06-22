Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the late residence
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
at the late residence
IRENE "PESS" (Barow) SILVERMAN

IRENE "PESS" (Barow) SILVERMAN Notice
SILVERMAN
IRENE "PESS" (nee Barow)
June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Burt. Beloved mother of Sheila (Neil) Wolf, Joy (Ron) Stein and Mindy Hantman. Beloved "Bubbie" of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. A Visitation will take place Monday and Tuesday 12 Noon to 3 P.M. at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

Published on Philly.com on June 22, 2019
