|
|
SILVERMAN
IRENE "PESS" (nee Barow)
June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Burt. Beloved mother of Sheila (Neil) Wolf, Joy (Ron) Stein and Mindy Hantman. Beloved "Bubbie" of 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. A Visitation will take place Monday and Tuesday 12 Noon to 3 P.M. at the late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on June 22, 2019