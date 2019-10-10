|
|
SCHINDLER
IRENE T. (nee Snitzer)
On August 3, 2019 in Naples FL, formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 94. Wife of the late Clifford W. Schindler. Devoted mother of Gena T. and Rich J. Schindler. Grandmother of Erich. Memorial Mass Monday, Oct. 14th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill, Visitation 10-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to The Naples, 5020 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 108, Naples, FL 34103.
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019