Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
IRENE T. (Snitzer) SCHINDLER

IRENE T. (Snitzer) SCHINDLER Notice
SCHINDLER
IRENE T. (nee Snitzer)
On August 3, 2019 in Naples FL, formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 94. Wife of the late Clifford W. Schindler. Devoted mother of Gena T. and Rich J. Schindler. Grandmother of Erich. Memorial Mass Monday, Oct. 14th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill, Visitation 10-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made to The Naples, 5020 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 108, Naples, FL 34103.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
