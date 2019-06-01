|
|
LESHINSKI
IRMA R.
90, formerly of West Chester and Philadelphia, PA, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Winchester, VA.
Her husband, Robert W. Leshinski, whom she married on July 4, 1949 in Hudson, PA preceded her in death in 2009.
A Graveside Service will be at 11 A.M., on Wednesday, June 5th, in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA. A fellowship luncheon will follow the Interment at The Porch at the Lamb Restaurant, Springfield, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in Irma's memory to Reading is Fundamental at www.rif.org. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at
Published on Philly.com on June 1, 2019