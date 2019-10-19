|
|
MARGULIS
IRVIN
October 17, 2019. Loving husband of Sandra Margulis (nee Kelem), father of Jason and Lauren (David Hoover) Margulis, David and Andrew Wolf. Grandfather of Cole, Brad, Emma, and Landon. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services on Sunday, 2 P.M. precisely, Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Donations in his memory may be made to Penn Medicine, Office of Development - GI Oncology Section, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 19, 2019