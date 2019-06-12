Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob)
Pine and Byberry Roads
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Shiva
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
home of Elyse and Samuel Cramer
IRVIN P. SHANKER

SHANKER
IRVIN P.
June 10, 2019. Husband of the late Marlene; father of Elyse (Dr. Samuel) Cramer, and the late Pamela Prince; grandfather of Shelby Cramer, Corey and Ben Prince. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday, 11 A.M. precisely, at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob), Pine and Byberry Roads, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Shiva will be observed Friday only at the home of Elyse and Samuel Cramer In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019
