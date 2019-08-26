Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
More Obituaries for IRVING STALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRVING GERALD STALLER

IRVING GERALD STALLER Notice
STALLER
IRVING GERALD
On August 24, 2019, age 72. Beloved father of David (Laurie) Staller and Heather D. Staller; brother of Steven Staller and Dean (Karen) Staller. Grand-father of Shelby Staller and Brandon Staller; also survived by his former spouse Ellen Staller. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Har Nebo Cem. Contributions in his memory may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22215 or The , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 26, 2019
