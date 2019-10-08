|
HOROWITZ
IRWIN "IRV"
Died peacefully at his home in Sarasota, FL, at the age of 92 on Sept. 30, 2019, with his loving wife at his bedside. Born in the Bronx, New York City in 1927, Irv moved to Philadelphia with his family at the age of six. There he attended school, including Temple University. A bright and outgoing boy, he loved sports, reading, and history, interests that stayed with him for life. After a stint in the U.S. Navy during World War II, his outstanding talents for business took over, serving him well in a long and successful career as a real estate developer. His many innovative and visionary accomp-lishments included serving as consultant to the University of Pennsylvania, where he also taught graduate courses.
Irv was a warm, loving, and kind person with a great sense of humor. His endless intellectual curiosity, conversational charm, and appreciation for all kinds of people made him welcome in every environment and a great asset to the discussion groups he loved. But eating a hot dog and watching a Philadelpia Eagles football game was just as important to him. He was a life-long devoted Philly sports fan.
Irv leaves behind his beloved wife, Arlene; his brother, Morty; 3 sons Richard of Sarasota, FL, Curt, of Bend, Oregon, and Victor of Philadel-phia; plus four granddughters, Alena, Sydney, Scotti, and Samantha. He will also be missed by many, many friends and neighbors. He was special to us. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contri-butions in Irv's memory to OLLI at Ringling College, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019