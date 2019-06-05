|
|
MURRAY
ISABELLE DAY
June 2, 2019. Devoted sister of Veronica Turchi, Williamson (Lesley) Murray and Benjamin (Christine) Murray, dear aunt of Alexandra, Melissa, Catherine, Emily and Spencer; also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Isabelle was a direct descendant of Benjamin Rush, one of the original signers of the Declaration of Independence. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday morning 10 A.M. at Old St. Mary's Church, 252 S. 4th St., Phila. PA 19106. Funeral Mass to begin 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to The Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19104 in Isabelle's memory.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019