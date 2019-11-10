|
|
PESCE
ITALO ROBERT "DAPPY"
Suddenly on November 7, 2019, age 92. Husband of the late Dolores (nee Anoia); father of Mark (Alice), Kirk (Carol), Andrea Winarick (Mark); father-in-law of Marlene and the late Ron Winarick; brother of Nino (Betty) Pesce; grandfather of Eric (Annemarie), Dana (Michael) MacPherson, Kyle, Jenna (Michael) Hennessy, Cole Winarick, Tyler (Amber) and Gordon Winarick; great-grand-father of Abigail, Alexa and Max. He served in the Army in Okinawa during WWII and was a watchmaker and jeweler for over 70 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday, 9 A.M., St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. Family appreciates memorial contributions to CHOP, P.O. Box 781352, Phila., PA 19178.
Services provided by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME Inc., 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019