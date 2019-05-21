Home

86, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years to Carole, also survived by many caring friends. Ivor was born and raised in the West Park section of Phila., the son of Benjamin and Ruthe, and brother of Adrienne. After graduating from Overbrook High School, he attended Temple University, and graduated with a degree in Business Finance. Ivor and Carole owned and operated the Ambler Printing Center for 20 years in Spring House, PA. Contributions may be made to the or Planned Parenthood of Phila.

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
