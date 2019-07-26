|
McILVAINE
J. BOYD, SR.
Age 79, of Lansdale died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathleen Flanagan McIlvaine in January of 2007. Surviving are his four loving children, Kathleen Flood (Andrew), Carolyn Gregor (Richard), Sharon Tomchewsky (Michael) and Boyd McIlvaine, Jr. (Megan), granchildren, Mia, MaryKate, Teddy, Maggie, Jackson and Harry, sister Nancy McNeil (John), sister in law Joan McIlvaine and brother-in-law Danny Smith as well as many and nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. and Mae (nee Boyd) McIlvaine, sister Elaine Smith and brothers Charles (Mary Ellen) and John McIlvaine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, where the family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 in church prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Boyd's name to La Salle Academy (for economically challenged and at risk youths), c/o Sr. Jeanne McGowan, SSJ, 1434 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19122 or Meals on Wheels, 259 N 2nd St., Souderton, PA 18964
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019