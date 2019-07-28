Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Arden Theatre
40 N. 2nd St.
Phila, PA
View Map
On June 22, 2019, age 59. Husband and partner of Karl E. Carter for 33 years. Devoted son of Lee Vande Velde and Edwin G. Robb; also survived by his brothers E. Graham and Alexander B. Robb and his nieces, nephews, multiple cousins, step sisters and step brothers. Memorial Service Saturday, August 3, 11 A.M. at the Arden Theatre, 40 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106. Memorial donations may be made to the Arden Theatre Company's Artistic Fund at address above.

Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
