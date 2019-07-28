|
|
ROBB
J. COOPER
On June 22, 2019, age 59. Husband and partner of Karl E. Carter for 33 years. Devoted son of Lee Vande Velde and Edwin G. Robb; also survived by his brothers E. Graham and Alexander B. Robb and his nieces, nephews, multiple cousins, step sisters and step brothers. Memorial Service Saturday, August 3, 11 A.M. at the Arden Theatre, 40 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106. Memorial donations may be made to the Arden Theatre Company's Artistic Fund at address above.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019