|
|
WHITE
J. MARVIN
On Sunday, June 2, 2019. Leaves cherished memories to his wife, Mary (nee Boxley); four daughters, Bianca (Ommar), Brigitte (Aleksandar), Brandyn (Albert), and Brielle; five grand-sons; one sister; and a host of other loving relatives. Viewing Monday, June 10, 2019 from 8:30 - 10 A.M. with services to follow at the Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Rd. Abington, PA. Int. Fairview Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contri-butions be made to at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Arr. BRUCE R. HAWKINS F.H., 6828 Old York Rd.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019