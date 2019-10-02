|
CANNON
J. RAYMOND, JR.
September 29, 2019, age 96 of Springfield. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Leonard) Cannon, father of Kathleen E. Cannon. Also survived by 7 grand-children and one great-grand-child. Predeceased by sons, John R. Cannon III and Leonard P. Cannon. Relatives and friends are invited to Friday morning Visitation, after 10 A.M., at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Town-ship Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019