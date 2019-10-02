Home

September 29, 2019, age 96 of Springfield. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Leonard) Cannon, father of Kathleen E. Cannon. Also survived by 7 grand-children and one great-grand-child. Predeceased by sons, John R. Cannon III and Leonard P. Cannon. Relatives and friends are invited to Friday morning Visitation, after 10 A.M., at St Dorothy Church, 4910 Town-ship Line Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
