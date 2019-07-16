|
|
BIRNHAK
J. ROBERT
On July 14, 2019. Age 95. Co-founder of Weight Watchers of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Birnhak (nee Price). Devoted father of John Birnhak, Valerie Birnhak, and the late Tracey Birnhak. Dear brother of Shelley (Robin) Birnhak and brother-in-law of Stuart (Estelle) Price. Loving grandfather of Lauren, David, Aleks, Rae, and Kiki . Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Tuesday 11 A.M. at Beth Sholom Cong., 8231 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Entombment, Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be at 7:30 -9:00 PM on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 191 Presidential Blvd. The Community Room - Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Shiva Minyan services will be held at 7:30 PM. Condolences are also invited to visit on Wednesday afternoon between 1-3pm. Contributions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454 or a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019