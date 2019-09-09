|
|
ALBERT
JACK
on Sept. 7, 2019, age 95, of Ardsley. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Slusarski). Father of Jack (Deb), Sharon Johnson (Jim), Karen Zolna and Maryann Devlin (Chas). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Wed., 11 AM, Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Wed. after 9:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 9, 2019