BARBASH
JACK
On September 21, 2019. Age 100 years old. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Clayman). Devoted father of Marc and Shelley Barbash and Francine and Barry Reiff. Loving grandfather of Heather and Geoff Matt, Joshua and Alisa Barbash, Marlee Reiff, Emery Barbash, and Jeremy Reiff. Loving Great grandfather of Noah, Hunter, Tyler, Jonah, and Rylee. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Tuesday 11:30 AM precisely at GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marc and Shelley Barbash through Friday morning. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019