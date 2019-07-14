|
GITTERMAN
JACK E., M.D.
Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst of Elkins Park, PA (born in Saskatchewan, Canada), passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2019, with his children by his side. Beloved husband to his late wife Marilyn. Devoted father of Janice (Stephen), Debra (Michael), Marla (Dan), and Ben (Debbi). Loving grand-father of Matthew, Elias, Scarlett, Ruby, Georgina, Joe, Hannah, and Leah. Jack was laid to rest in a private Graveside Ceremony. Donations in his memory can be made to NAMI Philadelphia.
Condolences to Gitterman, P.O. Box 303, Philmont, NY 12565.
Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019