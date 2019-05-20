|
|
RUBIN
JACK
98, of Pompano Beach, FL, formerly of Bala Cynwyd, PA, passed away at home on May 17, 2019. Devoted husband of Harriet (Nee Greenspan), brother of Asher Rubin (Harriet), Howard Rubin (Sandie) of blessed memory and brother-in-law of Amy Greenspan Maltzman. Beloved father of Marsha Zidel Bourak (Moshe), Barbara Ayes (Michael), and Lee Scott Rubin, of blessed memory. Loving Poppy of David Zidel (Marnie), Lyle Ayes (Anna), Jennifer Zidel, Leslee Schneider (Peter), Lauren Rose (Alex), Jared Ayes (Michelle). Cherished great grandfather of 11 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Tuesday, May 21st, 2 P.M. at Congregation Adath Israel, 250 N. Highland Avenue, Merion Station, PA. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Michael and Barbara Ayes Residence, immediately following the interment on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 4 PM until 8 P.M. only. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lee Scott Rubin Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Lee Scott Rubin Memorial Fund, 430 Sprague Road, Penn Valley, PA 19072 or any .
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019