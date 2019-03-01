|
|
WILKINSON
JACK W. SR., Ph.D.
77, passed Feb. 27, 2019. Born Jan. 16, 1942. Beloved husband of Olivia (Crawford) Wilkinson for 52 years. Predeceased by brother Eugene Gray. Survived by his wife; children Karen Wilkinson and Jack Wilkinson Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; devoted brother George Gray (Jean) and many other loving family and friends. Viewing Friday March 8th, 10-11 A.M., Service at 11 A.M., both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Carcinoid Cancer Founda-tion at carcinoid.org.
kirkandniceinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019