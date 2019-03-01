Home

77, passed Feb. 27, 2019. Born Jan. 16, 1942. Beloved husband of Olivia (Crawford) Wilkinson for 52 years. Predeceased by brother Eugene Gray. Survived by his wife; children Karen Wilkinson and Jack Wilkinson Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; devoted brother George Gray (Jean) and many other loving family and friends. Viewing Friday March 8th, 10-11 A.M., Service at 11 A.M., both at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Carcinoid Cancer Founda-tion at carcinoid.org.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
