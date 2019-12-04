|
|
SHIPON
DR. JACOB A.
On December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Rotko) Shipon; Loving father of Elisa, Marc (Sima) and David (Rachel); Dear brother of Alvin (Helene) and Ruth (Raymond) Roshkoff; Adoring and devoted grandfather of Sophie, Brandon, Jonathan, Jenna, Bryan, Alexander, Sara and Danielle. He was a Physician, Entre-preneur and Inventor. Services and Interment are Private. Shiva will be observed at his late residence Thursday begin-ning at 3 P.M. and Friday. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1818 Market St, Ste. 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019