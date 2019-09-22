|
|
BLUMENTHAL
JACOB
September 20, 2019. Husband of Rose (nee Wilk); father of Sherie (Rick) Abrams, Bruce (Ilene) Blumenthal and the late Lee Blumenthal; grandfather of Richard Abrams, Jamie Abrams, Lauren (Brian) Dietz, Michael Abrams (fiancee Amanda Kaufman), and Amber Blumenthal; great-grandfather of Nicholas. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 12 Noon precisely, at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Gabriel 2), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sherie and Rick Abrams. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks Co., 2909 Bristol Road, Bensalem PA 19020.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019