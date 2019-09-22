Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
JACOB BLUMENTHAL

JACOB BLUMENTHAL Notice
BLUMENTHAL
JACOB
September 20, 2019. Husband of Rose (nee Wilk); father of Sherie (Rick) Abrams, Bruce (Ilene) Blumenthal and the late Lee Blumenthal; grandfather of Richard Abrams, Jamie Abrams, Lauren (Brian) Dietz, Michael Abrams (fiancee Amanda Kaufman), and Amber Blumenthal; great-grandfather of Nicholas. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 12 Noon precisely, at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Gabriel 2), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sherie and Rick Abrams. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Tifereth Israel of Lower Bucks Co., 2909 Bristol Road, Bensalem PA 19020.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019
