HANLING
JACOB RAYMOND III "Ray"
Age 88, of Collegeville, PA passed on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois J. Hanling (nee MacQueen); loving father of R. Scott (Stacey) Hanling, Susan (John) Marshall, and Linda (Richard) Tyson; dear grand-father of Scott, Christian, Carly, Haylee, Jack, Emily, and Jacob. Friends are invited to visit the family Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 10 - 10:50 A.M. at the Church of The Good Shepherd, 1116 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Raymond to Bryn Mawr Hospital Foundation; Leukemia Patient Care, 130 So. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Online condolences at
www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arr. by (610-989-9600)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019