KUPERMAN
JACOB "JAY"
October 22, 2019. Husband of the late Claire. Father of Miriam (Joel) Barrish, Elaine (Rami) Elfassi and Debbie Fischer. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Thursday until 7 P.M. and Friday 11 A.M.-2 P.M. at the home of Miriam and Joel Barrish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contribu-tions in Jay's memory be made to Jewish Family & Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia, Attn: Development Dept., 2100 Arch St., 5th Fl., Phila., PA 19103 or Abington Health Foundation/ Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, checks should be made payable to Abington Health Foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019