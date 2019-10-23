Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
home of Miriam and Joel Barrish
Shiva
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
home of Miriam and Joel Barrish
Resources
More Obituaries for JACOB KUPERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACOB "JAY" KUPERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACOB "JAY" KUPERMAN Notice
KUPERMAN
JACOB "JAY"
October 22, 2019. Husband of the late Claire. Father of Miriam (Joel) Barrish, Elaine (Rami) Elfassi and Debbie Fischer. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Thursday until 7 P.M. and Friday 11 A.M.-2 P.M. at the home of Miriam and Joel Barrish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contribu-tions in Jay's memory be made to Jewish Family & Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia, Attn: Development Dept., 2100 Arch St., 5th Fl., Phila., PA 19103 or Abington Health Foundation/ Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001, checks should be made payable to Abington Health Foundation.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACOB's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now