|
|
RYAN
JACQUELINE A. "Jackie"
73 yrs old, on April 14, 2019. Born and raised in East Falls, recently living in Brigantine, NJ. Jackie graduated from JW Hallahan HS, class of 1963. Upon graduation she received a position with the Federal Reserve Bank. In the early '70's was a part of a task force which introduced 'Direct Deposit' to senior citizens. She also worked at Medical College of PA. Jackie was a Girl Scout Troop Leader in East Falls. Daughter of the late Catherine (nee Kelly) and William Ryan. Beloved sister of Elizabeth "Betsy" Meehan and the late Catherine "Tootsie" Wynn. Loving aunt of Kitty (John) Goetz. Great aunt of Erika, Annie and Griffin. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday 10:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. at THE CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7384 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Wigard Ave.) Phila. 19128. Int. Calvary Cem. Please send donations in Jackie's name to the Humane Society of Atlantic Co., 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019