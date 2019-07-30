|
VASOLI
JACQUELINE A. "JACKIE"
July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of John. Devoted mother of Vanessa and Ashley Vasoli. Mom-mom of Vianna Rae. Sister of John (Rita) Carlucci, Anthony (Karen) Carlucci and the late Nicholas Carlucci. Sister in law of Carol (Bob) Capone. Niece of Tony Marino. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews and loving and caring friends Paula Cohen and Denise LaRosa. Jackie will also be sadly missed by Dolce. Services and interment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
