August 8, 2019, age 88, of Roxborough. Wife of the late James J.; mother of James F. Ferguson, Jeanette F. Lynch, Gary C. (Mary Denise) Ferguson, Karen F. Garcia (Michael), Marianne Ferguson, Jacqueline T. Hahn (Patrick), and the late Kathleen Ferguson; Mim to grandchildren, Sandra, Patricia, Christian, Ciara, Conor, Tiernan, and Branin; Mim to great-grand-children, Abigail, Julianna, and Vivienne. Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Tuesday, 9 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., at Holy Family Church, 234 Hermitage St., Phila. 19127. Int. Westminster Cem. Donations in her memory to Williams Syndrome Assn., 570 Kirts Blvd., #223, Troy MI 48084.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019