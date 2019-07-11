|
|
TURNER
JACQUELINE DENISE
62, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Turner; father, Weldon Turner Sr.; her four sisters, Patricia, Joyce, Yvonne and Rosita; brothers, Weldon and Anthony. Jacqueline is survived by her children, Joy, Alexis and Michael; grand-children, Jamir, Andre, Aniya, Jayla, Cory, Casir, Anisa and Tyairra; her brothers, Joseph, Kenneth and Robert; and her sisters, Victoria and Marie.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 11 A.M., Viewing 9 to 11 A.M., From the Heart Ministries, 3600 N. 20th Street at Erie Avenue, Philadel-phia, PA 19140. Interment Greenmount Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on July 11, 2019