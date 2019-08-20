Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
JAMES A. CARLIN

JAMES A. CARLIN Notice
CARLIN
JAMES A.


On August 18, 2019, of Upper Darby, PA. Beloved husband of Janet B. (nee Bucci) Carlin. Dear brother of Andrew (Dorothea) Carlin. Extended family of Natalie Hudson (Bill), Ella and Nathan. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:30 A.M., St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, where friends may call in Church after 9:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions to C.A.T.N.I.P., P.O. Box 284, Springfield PA 19064, would be appreciated. Arr. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. 610-449-0300

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
