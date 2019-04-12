Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
JAMES A. DONAHUE Jr.

JAMES A. DONAHUE Jr. Notice
DONAHUE
JAMES A., JR.


Suddenly, on April 9, 2019 of Churchville, PA. Beloved husband of Linda A. (née Taraborrelli) Donahue, dearest father of James A. Donahue, III (Karen), Lisa M. Donahue (Kenneth Rose III), Robert F. Donahue, Carolyn M. Jurbala (Daryl), dear brother of Thomas F. X. Donahue (Jackie), John M. Donahue (Mary Murray), Gerard J. Donahue (late Sharon). Also survived by 11 dear grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Sunday evening from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, and on Monday morning at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to West Catholic Preparatory High School, 4501 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19136 or Aldie Counseling Center, 11 Weldon Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
