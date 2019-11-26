Home

JAMES A. McMAHON Jr.

JAMES A. McMAHON Jr. Notice
McMAHON
JAMES A. JR.
On November 23, 2019. Husband of Meo (nee Tucker) McMahon, loving father of Jim, Jay, Chris, Keith McMahon, and Debi Olsen. Grandfather of 16, great-grand-father of 1; brother of Frances Friel, Joseph McMahon, the late Mary Jane Price, Pat Zakrzewski, Gerry Shields, and Mike Mc Mahon. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 11 A.M., and to participate in his Funeral Mass, 1 P.M., at St John the Baptist Church, 119 Rector St., Phila. Int. Calvary Cem. Arr. by

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019
