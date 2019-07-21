|
ROACHE
JAMES A.
July 18, 2019. Age 75. Loving husband for 51 years to the late Patricia M. (nee Hofferica). Beloved father of James (Shirley), Timothy (Renée) and Brian (Erica). Devoted grand-father of Riley, Erin, Kelly, Isabella, Georgia, Olivia and Anna. Dear brother of John (Victoria) and Martin. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thurs. 9 - 10:30 A.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd. Interment Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019