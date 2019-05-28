|
ANDERSON
JAMES "JIM"
78, on May 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 yrs. of Joyce A. (nee Percy) Anderson. Devoted father to James "Jim" (Allison) Anderson, Jill (Christopher) Mulvaney, and Jack Anderson. Also 5 cherished grand-children. Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Service on Sat., June 1st, 11 A.M., The Yardley United Methodist Church, 300 Yardley-Langhorne Rd., Yardley PA., where guests may call from 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or The Yardley United Methodist Church.
Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019