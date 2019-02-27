|
WILLIAMSON
JAMES "JIM" ANDREW
Age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1948 in Phila., PA to the late William and Margaret (McLaughlin) Williamson. James is survived by his wife Frances (Nottingham), brother Brian (Sandy), daughter Lisa Green, son James W., granddaughters Maureen and Kathleen Green. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a viewing at Carneys Point Fire Department Memorial Hall; 258 D Street, Carneys Point, NJ on Saturday March 2, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Gabriel the Archangel RC Church, 369 Georgetown Road at 1:30 P.M. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "" www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019