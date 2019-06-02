Resources More Obituaries for JAMES BRADBEER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAMES BIDDLE BRADBEER

Born on October 28, 1932 in London England, died Memorial Day morning of natural causes. He was 86.

While Jim was born in England, he grew up as part of a Quaker family that lived in Swarthmore, PA. His father Frank died when he was a young boy and he was raised by his mother Rebecca and his older sister Cele.

Jim was an active and athletic boy who attended The School in Rose Valley as well as West-town, and ultimately graduated from George School in Bucks County. He subsequently enroll-ed at Haverford College where he was part of a soccer program that was very success-ful under Jimmy Mills who ultimately took time off from Haverford to coach the 1956 US Olympic team. Mills built a very formidable team at Haverford, a school of only 800 students that competed and won against the likes of Navy, Princeton and Penn. And Jim was the captain and stalwart on those teams manning the center half back position.

After college Jim pursued his passion for writing first in the Marketing Department of Container Corporation and then at the Philadelphia advertising firm Aitken Kynett. It was in this advertising agency that Jim found his ultimate entrepre-neurial calling when he spun out to form JB and Company, a marketing consulting firm that specialized in matching companies with the ideal advertising agency. Jim was a pioneer in this field and worked with some of Philadelphia's finest companies including Wawa, the Franklin Mint and Ewing Cole. After establishing the business he changed the name to the Bradbeer Company and acted as sole proprietor for nearly 50 years.

Outside of work Jim was involved in a number of organizations. He was on the Board and served on the Membership and Greens committees at the Merion Golf Club. At his alma mater Haverford College he served on the Board and was an active alumnus. He also was a member of the Merion Cricket Club, the Racquet Club of Philadelphia and the United States Senior Golf Association. He was also well known for completing the New York Times crossword puzzle on a daily basis for 50+ years.

Jim is survived by his 2 children James Jr. and Rebecca; by 4 grandchildren James III, Peter, Thomas and John. His wife and mother of his children, Mary Florence, predeceased him as well as his wife of 20 years, Jane Rosemond.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, to please consider a donation in Jim Bradbeer's name to Haverford College - Friends of Haverford Athletics or to the Merion Golf Club - The Merion Fund. SWEENEY FUNERAL HOME

Newtown Square, PA

