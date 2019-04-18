|
|
WORRELL
JAMES C.
On April 16, 2019, of Marlton, NJ, age 69. Beloved husband of 35 years to Lisa (nee Aloi). Devoted father of Kimberly Fallon (Jack), Peter (Ashley) and Allison Worrell. Dear brother of David Worrell (Deena). Jim will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and dear friends. He loved fishing, especially at the Athabasca Fishing Lodges in Canada, and being a part of Kinkora Buck Club. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Sat. April 20th, 10 A.M. - 12 Noon at THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton N.J Memorial Service 12:30 P.M. on Sat. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Athabasca Fishing Lodges, #13 - 52112 Range Road 222, Sherwood Park, AB, T8C 1H6 Canada.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019