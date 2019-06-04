|
CURRY
JAMES "JIMMY REDS"
Longtime General Manager of Geno's Steaks, passed away on June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (nee DePietro). Loving father of James (Krista) and Christopher. Dear Pop of James, Nicholas, and Michael. Brother of Joe and Angelo. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing THURSDAY Eve., 6 to 9 P.M., and FRIDAY morning, 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass FRIDAY, 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. Fernwood Cem. Family will graciously accept flowers or donations can be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019