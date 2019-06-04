Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
JAMES "JIMMY REDS" CURRY

JAMES "JIMMY REDS" CURRY Notice
CURRY
JAMES "JIMMY REDS"
Longtime General Manager of Geno's Steaks, passed away on June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (nee DePietro). Loving father of James (Krista) and Christopher. Dear Pop of James, Nicholas, and Michael. Brother of Joe and Angelo. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing THURSDAY Eve., 6 to 9 P.M., and FRIDAY morning, 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass FRIDAY, 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. Fernwood Cem. Family will graciously accept flowers or donations can be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
