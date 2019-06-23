|
DiBELLO
JAMES "JIMMY"
Age 62, on June 6, 2019. Son of the late Michael W. and the late Helen (nee Gallagher). Father of Aaron Randolph; brother of Helen (Bart) Hartey, Sharon (Joseph) Quintieri, Stephen (Natalie), Theresa (Joseph) DeLaurentis, Bernard (Dawn), the late Janice (James) Jones and the late Michael P. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services and Interment are private. At the request of Jimmy's family, please say a prayer in his memory.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019