DUNCAN
JAMES
Passed away peacefully on Friday May 24, 2019. He was 73. James was born in Philadelphia to Charlotte (Jordan) and James Duncan. James is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy (Malone); children, Suzanne Ward (Robert), Jeanine Duncan, Tricia Tourish (Daniel): grandchildren, Caitlyn Ward, Sean and Matthew Tourish; mother, Charlotte and brother, William (Carol), and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Hammond. James' family will receive relatives and friends on Monday June 3, 2019 from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at JAMES McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA and Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 A.M. at JAMES McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' name to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, 1-800-342-2383. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 30, 2019
